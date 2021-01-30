|description= Motjeka Madisha was a South African footballer who played as a defender for Mamelodi Sundowns and the Senior men's team Bafana Bafana. Madisha died in a car crash in December 2020. His death was confirmed in January 2021 after DNA tests.



Motjeka Madisha was a South African footballer who played as a defender for Mamelodi Sundowns and the Senior men's team Bafana Bafana. Madisha died in a car crash in December 2020. His death was confirmed in January 2021 after DNA tests.

Career

He earned 13 caps for the South Africa national team between 2015 and 2020, scoring once.[1]

Teams Played For

M Tigers Tembisa (2014/15)

Highlands Park FC (2015/16)

Mamelodi Sundowns (2016-2020)[1]

Death

Madisha died in a car accident in Kempton Park in December 2020. The accident also claimed another person.

One of those was widely believed to be Madisha.

At the time, his family requested DNA tests to verify the identity of one of the bodies found at the scene.

This was despite numerous people and organisations, including the South African Football Association, sending their condolences.

The results came in January 2021 seven weeks after the car crash. [2]