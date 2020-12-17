Motor Action were relegated from top flight football in 2013. <ref name="Southern">,Winstone Antonio/Mukudzei Chingwere, [http://www.southerneye.co.zw/2013/10/27/motor-action-tripple-b-relegated/ Motor Action, Tripple B relegated], ''Southern Eye'', published: October 27, 2013, retrieved: June 13, 2016</ref> In 2014 [[Eric Rosen]] put up the club for sell citing financial difficulties.<ref name="NewZimba">, [http://www.newzimbabwe.com/sports-14292-Rosen+puts+Motor+Action+up+for+sale/sports.aspx Rosen puts Motor Action up for sale], ''New Zimbabwe'', published: February 8, 2014, retrieved: June 13, 2016</ref>

'''Motor Action Football Club''' was a Zimbabwean based professional football club. The club has won several accolades locally, and has performed at various international tournaments.

Brief History

Motor Action Football Club was formed in 2000 when Eric Rosen acquired the Blackpool Football Club franchise.[1]

Relegation, Sale Rumours and Renovations

Rosen turned the Motor Action Sports Club into a lively hub of a variety of entertainment in late 2014 moving away from being home to Motor Action Football Club. The place was revamped into a concert venue that offers a professionally refined space for outdoor and indoor events.[4]

Club Achievements

Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League champions 2010

2011 BancABC Sup8r Cup

2005 Silver Jubilee Independence Trophy[5]

Former Managers

