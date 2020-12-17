Difference between revisions of "Motor Action Football Club"
|
m (Text replacement - "{\|blank:class="pintablefloat".*\n\|\+\n\|-blank:class="pintablemore".*\n\|blank:.*blank:\|\n<rss .*<\/rss>(\n\n\[.*])?\n\|}" to "")
|
m
|Line 5:
|Line 5:
| fullname = Motor Action Football Club
| fullname = Motor Action Football Club
| nickname = Mighty Bulls
| nickname = Mighty Bulls
|−
| founded =
|+
| founded =
|−
| dissolved =
|+
| dissolved =
|−
| ground =
|+
| ground =
| capacity =
| capacity =
| coordinates =
| coordinates =
| owntitle =
| owntitle =
|−
| owner =
|+
| owner =
| chrtitle =
| chrtitle =
| chairman =
| chairman =
| mgrtitle =
| mgrtitle =
| manager =
| manager =
|−
| league =
|+
| league =
| season =
| season =
| position =
| position =
|Line 57:
|Line 57:
|−
'''Motor Action Football Club'''
|+
'''Motor Action Football Club''' a Zimbabwean based professional football club. The club has won several accolades locally, and has performed at various international tournaments.
==Brief History==
==Brief History==
|Line 63:
|Line 63:
===Relegation, Sale Rumours and Renovations===
===Relegation, Sale Rumours and Renovations===
|−
Motor Action were relegated from top flight football in 2013. <ref name="Southern">,Winstone Antonio/Mukudzei Chingwere, [http://www.southerneye.co.zw/2013/10/27/motor-action-tripple-b-relegated/ Motor Action, Tripple B relegated], ''Southern Eye'', published: October 27, 2013, retrieved: June 13, 2016</ref> In 2014 [[Eric Rosen]] put up the club for sell citing financial difficulties.<ref name="NewZimba">, [http://www.newzimbabwe.com/sports-14292-Rosen+puts+Motor+Action+up+for+sale/sports.aspx Rosen puts Motor Action up for sale], ''New Zimbabwe'', published: February 8, 2014, retrieved: June 13, 2016</ref>
Motor Action were relegated from top flight football in 2013. <ref name="Southern">,Winstone Antonio/Mukudzei Chingwere, [http://www.southerneye.co.zw/2013/10/27/motor-action-tripple-b-relegated/ Motor Action, Tripple B relegated], ''Southern Eye'', published: October 27, 2013, retrieved: June 13, 2016</ref> In 2014 [[Eric Rosen]] put up the club for sell citing financial difficulties.<ref name="NewZimba">, [http://www.newzimbabwe.com/sports-14292-Rosen+puts+Motor+Action+up+for+sale/sports.aspx Rosen puts Motor Action up for sale], ''New Zimbabwe'', published: February 8, 2014, retrieved: June 13, 2016</ref>
|Line 69:
|Line 68:
==Club Achievements==
==Club Achievements==
|−
*[[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] champions 2010
*[[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] champions 2010
|−
*2011 BancABC Sup8r Cup
*2011 BancABC Sup8r Cup
|−
*2005 Silver Jubilee Independence Trophy<ref name="News">,Henry Mhara, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2016/01/25/former-motor-action-owner-rosen-dies/ Former Motor Action owner Rosen dies], ''NewsDay'', published: January 25, 2016, retrieved: June 13, 2016</ref>
*2005 Silver Jubilee Independence Trophy<ref name="News">,Henry Mhara, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2016/01/25/former-motor-action-owner-rosen-dies/ Former Motor Action owner Rosen dies], ''NewsDay'', published: January 25, 2016, retrieved: June 13, 2016</ref>
|Line 79:
|Line 75:
#[[Rahman Gumbo]]
#[[Rahman Gumbo]]
#[[Joey Antipas]]
#[[Joey Antipas]]
|−
==Popular Players who played for Motor Action==
==Popular Players who played for Motor Action==
|−
*[[Masimba Mambare]]
*[[Masimba Mambare]]
|−
*[[Walter Musona]]
*[[Walter Musona]]
|+
|+
|+
|+
Latest revision as of 15:24, 17 December 2020
|Full name
|Motor Action Football Club
|Nickname(s)
|Mighty Bulls
|Founded
|2000
|Dissolved
|2014
|Ground
|Callies Sports Club
|Owner
|Eric (Late) and Elizabeth Rosen
|League
|Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League
Motor Action Football Club was a Zimbabwean based professional football club. The club has won several accolades locally, and has performed at various international tournaments.
Brief History
Motor Action Football Club was formed in 2000 when Eric Rosen acquired the Blackpool Football Club franchise.[1]
Relegation, Sale Rumours and Renovations
Motor Action were relegated from top flight football in 2013. [2] In 2014 Eric Rosen put up the club for sell citing financial difficulties.[3]
Rosen turned the Motor Action Sports Club into a lively hub of a variety of entertainment in late 2014 moving away from being home to Motor Action Football Club. The place was revamped into a concert venue that offers a professionally refined space for outdoor and indoor events.[4]
Club Achievements
- Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League champions 2010
- 2011 BancABC Sup8r Cup
- 2005 Silver Jubilee Independence Trophy[5]
Former Managers
Popular Players who played for Motor Action
- Masimba Mambare
- Walter Musona
- Clemence Matawu
- Prince Matore
- Marlon Jani
- Charles Sibanda
References
- ↑ , Enock Muchinjo, Muchinjo: Eric Rosen leaves legacy of vision, New Zimbabwe, published: January 27, 2016, retrieved: June 13, 2016
- ↑ ,Winstone Antonio/Mukudzei Chingwere, Motor Action, Tripple B relegated, Southern Eye, published: October 27, 2013, retrieved: June 13, 2016
- ↑ , Rosen puts Motor Action up for sale, New Zimbabwe, published: February 8, 2014, retrieved: June 13, 2016
- ↑ ,Simbarashe Manhango, Motor Action club now sleek entertainment joint, NewsDay', published: October 30, 2014, retrieved: June 13, 2016
- ↑ ,Henry Mhara, Former Motor Action owner Rosen dies, NewsDay, published: January 25, 2016, retrieved: June 13, 2016