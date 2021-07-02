Difference between revisions of "Mount Carmelsec School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Mount Carmelsec School''' is in [[Headlands]], [[Makoni]]
|+
'''Mount Carmelsec School''' is in [[Headlands]], [[Makoni ]], [[Manicaland Province]].
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
Latest revision as of 07:56, 2 July 2021
Mount Carmelsec School is in Headlands, Makoni District, Manicaland Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Ward 32, Headlands
Telephone: 02582 2370
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.