It is home to about 6,349 people.
 
See [[Mt Darwin District Hospital]]. <br/>
See [[Darwin High School]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>  
 
Revision as of 11:02, 29 April 2021

Mount Darwin
Population
 (2009)
6,349

Mount Darwin is a Town located in Mashonaland Central Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home to about 6,349 people.

See Mt Darwin District Hospital.
See [[ ]].
See Darwin High School.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.


References

