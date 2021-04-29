Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Mount Darwin"

Page Discussion
 
Line 31: Line 31:
  
 
See [[Mt Darwin District Hospital]]. <br/>
 
See [[Mt Darwin District Hospital]]. <br/>
See [[ ]]. <br/>
+
See [[Mt Darwin West Parliamentary Seat]]. <br/>
 
See [[Darwin High School]]. <br/>
 
See [[Darwin High School]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>  

Latest revision as of 11:03, 29 April 2021

Mount Darwin
Population
 (2009)
6,349

Mount Darwin is a Town located in Mashonaland Central Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home to about 6,349 people.

See Mt Darwin District Hospital.
See Mt Darwin West Parliamentary Seat.
See Darwin High School.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.


References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Mount_Darwin&oldid=102969"