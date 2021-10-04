See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

Mount Darwin is a Town located in Mashonaland Central Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home to about 6,349 people.

See Mt Darwin District Hospital.

See Karanda Mission Hospital



See Mt Darwin West Parliamentary Seat.



See Darwin High School.

See Ruya High School.

See St Albert’s Secondary School.

