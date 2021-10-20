Pindula

Mount Darwin
Population
 (2009)
6,349

Mount Darwin is a Town located in Mashonaland Central Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home to about 6,349 people.

See Pfura and Pfura RDC

See Mt Darwin District Hospital.
See Karanda Mission Hospital

See Mt Darwin West Parliamentary Seat.

See Darwin High School.
See Ruya High School.
See St Albert’s Secondary School.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.


