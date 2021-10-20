Difference between revisions of "Mount Darwin"
It is home to about 6,349 people.
It is home to about 6,349 people.
Mount Darwin
|Population
(2009)
|6,349
Mount Darwin is a Town located in Mashonaland Central Province in Zimbabwe.
Population
It is home to about 6,349 people.
See Mt Darwin District Hospital.
See Karanda Mission Hospital
See Mt Darwin West Parliamentary Seat.
See Darwin High School.
See Ruya High School.
See St Albert’s Secondary School.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.