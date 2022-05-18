Difference between revisions of "Mount Darwin"
Mount Darwin
|Population
(2009)
|6,349
Mount Darwin is a Town located in Mashonaland Central Province in Zimbabwe.
Population
It is home to about 6,349 people.
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Darwin returned to Parliament:
- Musanhu George Peter Clever Wilfred Rutanhira of Zanu PF - 23 022 votes.
- Frank Rwanga of PF-ZAPU - 236 votes.
- Timothy Mukwengwe Mufunga of ZANU - 110 votes.
See Mt Darwin District Hospital.
See Karanda Mission Hospital
See Mt Darwin West Parliamentary Seat.
See Darwin High School.
See Ruya High School.
See St Albert’s Secondary School.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.