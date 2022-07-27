Difference between revisions of "Mount Darwin"
Latest revision as of 17:12, 27 July 2022
Mount Darwin
|Population
(2009)
|6,349
Mount Darwin is a Town located in Mashonaland Central Province in Zimbabwe.
Population
It is home to about 6,349 people.
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Darwin returned to Parliament:
- Musanhu George Peter Clever Wilfred Rutanhira of Zanu PF - 23 022 votes.
- Frank Rwanga of PF-ZAPU - 236 votes.
- Timothy Mukwengwe Mufunga of ZANU - 110 votes.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mount Darwin returned to Parliament:
- Richard Mujana of Zanu PF with 22 892 votes,
- Peter Sango of ZUM with 1 363 votes,
- Olis Manyeruke, Independent, with 570 votes.
Turnout - 26 425 voters, or n/a.
See Mt Darwin District Hospital.
See Karanda Mission Hospital
See Mt Darwin West Parliamentary Seat.
See Darwin High School.
See Ruya High School.
See St Albert’s Secondary School.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.