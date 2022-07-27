Pindula

* [[Frank Rwanga]] of PF-ZAPU - 236 votes.
 
* [[Frank Rwanga]] of PF-ZAPU - 236 votes.
 
* [[Timothy Mukwengwe Mufunga]] of [[ZANU]] - 110 votes.  
 
* [[Timothy Mukwengwe Mufunga]] of [[ZANU]] - 110 votes.  
In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Mount Darwin''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Richard Mujana]] of Zanu PF with 22 892 votes,
* [[Peter Sango]] of ZUM with 1 363 votes,
* [[Olis Manyeruke]], Independent, with 570 votes.
Turnout - 26 425 voters, or n/a.
  
 
See [[Pfura]] and [[Pfura RDC]]
 
See [[Pfura]] and [[Pfura RDC]]
See [[Ruya High School]].
 
See [[Ruya High School]]. <br/>
 
See [[St Albert's Secondary School]].
 
See [[St Albert’s Secondary School]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>  
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]].
==References==
<references/>
Mount Darwin
Population
 (2009)
6,349

Mount Darwin is a Town located in Mashonaland Central Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home to about 6,349 people.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Darwin returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mount Darwin returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 26 425 voters, or n/a.

See Pfura and Pfura RDC

See Mt Darwin District Hospital.
See Karanda Mission Hospital

See Mt Darwin West Parliamentary Seat.

See Darwin High School.
See Ruya High School.
See St Albert’s Secondary School.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

References

