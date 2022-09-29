See [[Pfura]] and [[Pfura RDC]]

In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Mount Darwin North''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

It is home to about 6,349 people.

'''Mount Darwin''' is a Town located in [[Mashonaland Central Province]] in [[Zimbabwe]].

Population/Government

It is home to about 6,349 people.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Darwin returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mount Darwin returned to Parliament:

Richard Mujana of Zanu PF with 22 892 votes,

Peter Sango of ZUM with 1 363 votes,

Olis Manyeruke, Independent, with 570 votes.

Turnout - 26 425 voters, or n/a.

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mount Darwin North returned to Parliament:

Mount Darwin South returned:

Saviour Kasukuwere of Zanu PF with 22 733 votes,

Godfrey Donnie Mumbamarwo of MDC with 2 295 votes,

Michael Gomo of UP with 406 votes.

