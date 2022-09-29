Pindula

'''Mount Darwin''' is a Town located in [[Mashonaland Central Province]] in [[Zimbabwe]].  
 
==Population==
==Population/Government==
 
It is home to about 6,349 people.
 
Line 40: Line 40:
 
* [[Olis Manyeruke]], Independent, with 570 votes.
 
Turnout - 26 425 voters, or n/a.  
 
In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Mount Darwin North''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Joyce Mujuru]] of Zanu PF with 20 629 votes,
* [[Ephraim Hondo Pfebe]] of MDC with 2 037 votes,
* [[John Fanuel Dzvingwa]] of ZANU Ndonga with 717 votes,
* [[Derry John Katimba]] of UP with 411 votes.
'''Mount Darwin South''' returned:
* [[Saviour Kasukuwere]] of Zanu PF with 22 733 votes,
* [[Godfrey Donnie Mumbamarwo]] of MDC with 2 295 votes,
* [[Michael Gomo]] of UP with 406 votes.
  
 
See [[Pfura]] and [[Pfura RDC]]
 
See [[Pfura]] and [[Pfura RDC]]

See Mt Darwin District Hospital.
See Karanda Mission Hospital

See Mt Darwin West Parliamentary Seat.

See Darwin High School.
See Ruya High School.
See St Albert’s Secondary School.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

References

