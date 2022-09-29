Difference between revisions of "Mount Darwin"
'''Mount Darwin''' is a Town located in [[Mashonaland Central Province]] in [[Zimbabwe]].
It is home to about 6,349 people.
It is home to about 6,349 people.
* [[Olis Manyeruke]], Independent, with 570 votes.
* [[Olis Manyeruke]], Independent, with 570 votes.
Turnout - 26 425 voters, or n/a.
Turnout - 26 425 voters, or n/a.
See [[Pfura]] and [[Pfura RDC]]
See [[Pfura]] and [[Pfura RDC]]
Mount Darwin
|Population
(2009)
|6,349
Mount Darwin is a Town located in Mashonaland Central Province in Zimbabwe.
Population/Government
It is home to about 6,349 people.
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Darwin returned to Parliament:
- Musanhu George Peter Clever Wilfred Rutanhira of Zanu PF - 23 022 votes.
- Frank Rwanga of PF-ZAPU - 236 votes.
- Timothy Mukwengwe Mufunga of ZANU - 110 votes.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mount Darwin returned to Parliament:
- Richard Mujana of Zanu PF with 22 892 votes,
- Peter Sango of ZUM with 1 363 votes,
- Olis Manyeruke, Independent, with 570 votes.
Turnout - 26 425 voters, or n/a.
In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mount Darwin North returned to Parliament:
- Joyce Mujuru of Zanu PF with 20 629 votes,
- Ephraim Hondo Pfebe of MDC with 2 037 votes,
- John Fanuel Dzvingwa of ZANU Ndonga with 717 votes,
- Derry John Katimba of UP with 411 votes.
Mount Darwin South returned:
- Saviour Kasukuwere of Zanu PF with 22 733 votes,
- Godfrey Donnie Mumbamarwo of MDC with 2 295 votes,
- Michael Gomo of UP with 406 votes.
See Mt Darwin District Hospital.
See Karanda Mission Hospital
See Mt Darwin West Parliamentary Seat.
See Darwin High School.
See Ruya High School.
See St Albert’s Secondary School.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.