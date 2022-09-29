Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Mount Darwin"

Page Discussion
 
Line 54: Line 54:
 
See [[Pfura]] and [[Pfura RDC]]
 
See [[Pfura]] and [[Pfura RDC]]
  
 +
==Infrastructure==
 
See [[Mt Darwin District Hospital]]. <br/>
 
See [[Mt Darwin District Hospital]]. <br/>
 
See [[Karanda Mission Hospital]] <br/>
 
See [[Karanda Mission Hospital]] <br/>

Latest revision as of 08:19, 29 September 2022

Mount Darwin
Population
 (2009)
6,349

Mount Darwin is a Town located in Mashonaland Central Province in Zimbabwe.

Population/Government

It is home to about 6,349 people.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Darwin returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mount Darwin returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 26 425 voters, or n/a.

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mount Darwin North returned to Parliament:

Mount Darwin South returned:

See Pfura and Pfura RDC

Infrastructure

See Mt Darwin District Hospital.
See Karanda Mission Hospital

See Mt Darwin West Parliamentary Seat.

See Darwin High School.
See Ruya High School.
See St Albert’s Secondary School.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Mount_Darwin&oldid=120541"