Mount Darwin is a Town located in Mashonaland Central Province in Zimbabwe.

Population/Government

It is home to about 6,349 people.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Darwin returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mount Darwin returned to Parliament:

Richard Mujana of Zanu PF with 22 892 votes,

Peter Sango of ZUM with 1 363 votes,

Olis Manyeruke, Independent, with 570 votes.

Turnout - 26 425 voters, or n/a.

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mount Darwin North returned to Parliament:

Mount Darwin South returned:

Saviour Kasukuwere of Zanu PF with 22 733 votes,

Godfrey Donnie Mumbamarwo of MDC with 2 295 votes,

Michael Gomo of UP with 406 votes.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mount Darwin East returned to Parliament:

Christopher Kuruneri of Zanu PF with 21 453 votes or 95.27 percent,

Edwin Kagodora of MDC–T with 845 votes or 3.75 percent,

Joseph Shanya of MDC–N with 221 votes or 0.98 percent,

Total 22 519 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mount Darwin South returned to Parliament:

Saviour Kasukuwere of Zanu PF with 19 680 votes or 91.91 percent,

Gift Sambama of MDC–T with 1 401 votes or 6.54 percent,

Henry Chimbiri of MDC–N with 332 votes or 1.55 percent,

Total 21 413 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mount Darwin West returned to Parliament:

Joice Mujuru of Zanu PF with 22 877 votes or 95.46 percent,

Oliver Kapepa of MDC–T with 828 votes or 3.46 percent,

Benjamin Benhura of MDC–N with 260 votes or 1.08 percent,

3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.

Total 23 965 votes

Infrastructure

See Mt Darwin District Hospital.

See Karanda Mission Hospital



See Mt Darwin West Parliamentary Seat.



See Darwin High School.

See Ruya High School.

See St Albert’s Secondary School.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

