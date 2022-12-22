Pindula

==Population/Government==
 
It is home to about 6 349 people.
  
 
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], Darwin returned to [[Parliament]]:

Mount Darwin
Population
 (2009)
6,349

Mount Darwin is a Town located in Mashonaland Central Province in Zimbabwe.

Population/Government

It is home to about 6 349 people.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Darwin returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mount Darwin returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 26 425 voters, or n/a.

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mount Darwin North returned to Parliament:

Mount Darwin South returned:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mount Darwin East returned to Parliament:

Total 22 519 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mount Darwin South returned to Parliament:

Total 21 413 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mount Darwin West returned to Parliament:

  • Joice Mujuru of Zanu PF with 22 877 votes or 95.46 percent,
  • Oliver Kapepa of MDC–T with 828 votes or 3.46 percent,
  • Benjamin Benhura of MDC–N with 260 votes or 1.08 percent,
  • 3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.

Total 23 965 votes

See Pfura and Pfura RDC

Infrastructure

See Mt Darwin District Hospital.
See Karanda Mission Hospital

See Mt Darwin West Parliamentary Seat.

See Darwin High School.
See Ruya High School.
See St Albert’s Secondary School.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

References

