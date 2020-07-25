Difference between revisions of "Mount Hampden"

Mount Hampden is a village in Mashonaland West Province, Zimbabwe. It is about eleven miles from the capital, Harare. It was the original destination of the Rhodesian Pioneer Column, the Column eventually settled some eleven miles to the south. Mount Hampden was named by the hunter and explorer Frederick Courtney Selous after the English politician John Hampden. In 2012, the Government of Zimbabwe announced its plans to build a new capital city in Mount Hampden. The new capital will reportedly have a Parliament building, a Presidential palace, the Supreme Court and High Court, the Reserve bank, posh suburbs, hotels and modern shopping malls.