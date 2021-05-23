Difference between revisions of "Mount Nyiragongo Eruption 2021"
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "thumb|Lava Lake Nyiragongo The eruption of the Democratic Republic of the Congo volcano, Mount Nyiragongo in 2021 started on 22 May 2021. Th...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 16:12, 23 May 2021
The eruption of the Democratic Republic of the Congo volcano, Mount Nyiragongo in 2021 started on 22 May 2021. The eruption threatened the 2 million people populated area of Goma city, the provincial capital on the northern shore of Lake Kivu. Lava flow reached Goma International Airport.
Videos
Pictures
Other eruptions
2002 Eruption
The eruption started on 17 January 2002 and reached the outskirts of the city of Goma. Warnings had been given and 400,000 people were evacuated from the city across the Rwandan border during the eruption. Lava reached the runway at Goma International Airport. 250 people died as a result of the eruption.
1977 Eruption
On 10 January 1977, the crater walls of the volcano cracked and lava flowed down the mountainof the volcano at speeds of up to 60 km/hr (37 mph), the fastest lava flow recorded to date. Within 30 minutes, the lava lake had emptied, flowing north, south, and west of the volcano. At least 600 people died as a result of the eruption.
References