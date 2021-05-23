Lava Lake Nyiragongo

The eruption of the Democratic Republic of the Congo volcano, Mount Nyiragongo in 2021 started on 22 May 2021. The eruption threatened the 2 million people populated area of Goma city, the provincial capital on the northern shore of Lake Kivu. Lava flow reached Goma International Airport.

Videos

https://www.pindula.co.zw/File:Lava_Flow_Mt_Nyiragongo_Volcanic_Eruption_2021.mp4 Lava Flow Mt Nyiragongo Volcanic Eruption 2021

https://www.pindula.co.zw/File:Mt_Nyiragongo_Volcanic_Eruption_2021.mp4 Mt Nyiragongo Volcanic Eruption 2021

Pictures

Residence try to douse fire from lava

Lava reaches homes in Goma

Mt Nyiragongo Eruption

Other eruptions

2002 Eruption

The eruption started on 17 January 2002 and reached the outskirts of the city of Goma. Warnings had been given and 400,000 people were evacuated from the city across the Rwandan border during the eruption. Lava reached the runway at Goma International Airport. 250 people died as a result of the eruption.

1977 Eruption

On 10 January 1977, the crater walls of the volcano cracked and lava flowed down the mountainof the volcano at speeds of up to 60 km/hr (37 mph), the fastest lava flow recorded to date. Within 30 minutes, the lava lake had emptied, flowing north, south, and west of the volcano. At least 600 people died as a result of the eruption.

