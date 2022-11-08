Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Mount Selinda Hospital"

Page Discussion
 
Line 47: Line 47:
  
 
'''Mount Selinda Hospital''' is a hospital in the [[Manicaland Province]].  
 
'''Mount Selinda Hospital''' is a hospital in the [[Manicaland Province]].  
 +
 +
See [[List of Hospitals in Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
  
 
==Contact Details==
 
==Contact Details==
Line 58: Line 60:
 
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references/>
 
<references/>
 
  
 
[[Category:Hospitals]]
 
[[Category:Hospitals]]

Latest revision as of 15:39, 8 November 2022

Mount Selinda Hospital


Mount Selinda Hospital is a hospital in the Manicaland Province.

See List of Hospitals in Zimbabwe.

Contact Details

Private Bag 509, Mt Selinda, Chipinge, Zimbabwe

Tel:+263 27 3228

References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Mount_Selinda_Hospital&oldid=121286"