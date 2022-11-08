Difference between revisions of "Mount Selinda Hospital"
==Contact Details==
==References==
<references/>
|Mount Selinda Hospital
Mount Selinda Hospital is a hospital in the Manicaland Province.
See List of Hospitals in Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
Private Bag 509, Mt Selinda, Chipinge, Zimbabwe
Tel:+263 27 3228