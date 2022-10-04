In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Makoni West''' returned to [[ Parliament]]:

In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) [[Makoni]] returned to [[Parliament]]:

In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) [[Makoni]] returned to [[Parliament]]:

Moven Enock Mahachi was a politician and a member of Zanu-PF. At the time of his death he was the Minister of Defence. He was declared a national hero and buried at the National Heroes Acre.

Personal Details

Born: 13 June 1948 in Rusape to Prisca and Enock Mahachi. [1]

Marriage: to Rashiwe Mahachi and together they had four children. [2]

Death: 26 May 2001 when his Range Rover hit a small car along the Mutare-Nyanga road. A lot of mystery surrounded his death, especially as Mahachi died thirty days after Border Gezi died in a car accident. Mahachi was declared a national hero and was buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.



School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

He was the Chairman of Cold Comfort Farm Society from 1970 to 1971 before becoming the Managing Director for Nyafonu Development Company from 1971 to 1974. He served what was meant to be a 15-year sentence as political prisoner from 1974 to 1979.

From 1979 to 1980 Mahachi was the Zanu-PF Manicaland Province Administrator. He was appointed Deputy Minister of Land Resettlement and Rural Development a position he served from 1980 to 1982. Minister 1982-1985. Mahachi was elected to the House of Assembly for Manicaland Province from 1980 to 1985, for Makoni West and Minister of Land, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement from 1985 to 1988, Minister of Home Affairs in 1988.

The Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election for parliament returned for Makoni West:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Makoni returned to Parliament:

Moven Mahachi of Zanu PF.

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Makoni West returned to Parliament:

Moven Enock Mahachi of Zanu PF with 11 138 votes,

of Zanu PF with 11 138 votes, Elisha Remus Makuwaza of MDC with 7 356 votes,

Abel Tendekai Muzorewa of UP with 923 votes,

Egypt Dzinemunenzva of ANP with 862 votes.

Events

Further Reading

References