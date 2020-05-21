Difference between revisions of "Movern Tichawana"

In July 2018, Movern Tichawana was elected to Ward 8 Makoni RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 2542 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 8 Makoni RDC with 2542 votes, beating Joseph Kossam of MDC-Alliance with 964 votes, Thomas Magushu of MDC-T with 295 votes, Cosmas Mukosera of CODE with 128 votes, Tawanda Mutunhire, independent with 106 votes and Leanmore Tose of PRC with 66 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

