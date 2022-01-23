Difference between revisions of "Moyo Akatakwa"

Moyo Akatakwa has for long been used as a form of identity; identifying people who belong to that totem with a unique social, economic, or historical background and past. It was thus a common unifying factor which bound together individuals, families and clans. Totems in Zimbabwe are not a thing of the past despite the changes that have come with time, people are still identified by their respective totems.

Moyo Akatakwa

Maita Moyo,

Akatakwa,

Chirandu chamambo,

Mwana waKuredzamuswe,

Mawire,

Dunzvi renhika,

Chiri mugore,

Chikwariwa chakabeta mwanzva wenyoka.

Maita Sahayi,

Mhumba yangu yiyi Nhandare,

Dooremhuka,

Dunzvi renhika,

Aiwa zvaitwa Mugoverwa.[1]

