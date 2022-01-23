Moyo Chirandu is a Zimbabwean totem/mutupo/isibongo. The totem has a very long history among the indigenous societies which include the Shona, the Ndebele, Tonga, Venda, Kalanga, among others. Every totem has a branch which distinguishes it from the others. In Shona, these small branches are referred to as chidawo in Shona. In this particular instance, Chirandu is the chidawo for the totem.

Moyo Chirandu, which belongs to the main Moyo cluster has its taboos include refraining from eating some internal organs from animals including the heart. It has for long been used as a form of identity; identifying people of belonging to that totem with a unique social, economic, or historical background and past. It was thus a common unifying factor which bound together individuals, families and clans.

Totems in Zimbabwe are not a thing of the past despite the changes that have come with time. Many people are still identified by their respective totems. Like other totems in Zimbabwe, the Moyo Chirandu totem is used in addressing people, by and large the elders, and is associated with family dignity and respect. It has also been used in praise poetry, thanksgiving, even in times of mourning.

Shona Praise Poem

Maita Moyo

Maita Chirandu

Zvaitwa, Vari Makove

Tatenda, Vari Bokoto

Maita zvenyu, Vari Matukutu

Nhandare

VokwaMangwende.

Evo, Moyo yangu yiyi

Maita, Muturikwa

Chirandu

Vari Chitopi

Zvaitwa Moyo

Muzukuru

Vakabva kure

Nanhasi tinongova nemi wani

Dai yaiva mvura, hayaipwa

Yainwiwawo nevari kure.

Maita zvenyu, Moyo

Mugona kuronga nhau

Zano renzombe

Inga tinemi wani.

MuGatsi

VaRevi

Vari Chitopi neTsongoro

Vari Maseyekwa

Nhumba

Gono rangu riri.

Tinotenda Moyo

Makorekore

Sahayi

Aiwa maita, Moyo

Muzukuru

Chirandu[1]

















References