Mpho Moerane is a South African politician. He is a Member of the Mayoral Committee for Environment, Infrastructure and Services in the City of Johannesburg. Moerane is the African National Congress (ANC) Joburg's Regional treasurer and worked as the head of fundraising in the office of the Treasurer-General.

Background

Mpho Moerane was born in Alexandra. He lives in Bryanston, Region E, with their four children.[1]





Wife

Moerane is married to Fikile, who is an IT and Financial Services Consultant.[1]

Children

Mpho Moerane and his wife Fikile have four children.[1]

Education

He matriculated at Minerva High School. Morane completed an electrical course and holds a Project Management certificate from the School of Project Management.[1]

Career

Before joining the City of Johannesburg, Mpho Moerane ran his own businesses. He also had a stint as an electrician, working for national power utility Eskom, until 2006 before venturing into full-time entrepreneurship.

Moerane has also served on the boards of Metro Bus, Alexandra Clinic and currently serves as a Non-Executive Director for Chancellor House Holdings.[1]