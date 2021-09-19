Difference between revisions of "Mpho Moerane"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "{{Infobox Officeholder |honorific-prefix = MMC |name = Mpho Moerane |honorific-suffix = |image = MMC MPHO MOERANE.jpg |imagesize =...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|Line 67:
|Line 67:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Mpho Moerane, Mpho Moerane Biography, Mpho Moerane Qualifications
|keywords= Mpho Moerane, Mpho Moerane Biography, Mpho Moerane Qualifications
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image= MMC MPHO MOERANE (1).jpg
|image= MMC MPHO MOERANE (1).jpg
|image_alt= Mpho Moerane Biography
|image_alt= Mpho Moerane Biography
Latest revision as of 08:18, 19 September 2021
MMC
Mpho Moerane
|MMC Infrastructure and Environmental Services - City of Johannesburg
|Personal details
|Nationality
|South African
|Spouse(s)
|Fikile Moerane
|Children
|4
|Occupation
|Politician
Mpho Moerane is a South African politician. He is a Member of the Mayoral Committee for Environment, Infrastructure and Services in the City of Johannesburg. Moerane is the African National Congress (ANC) Joburg's Regional treasurer and worked as the head of fundraising in the office of the Treasurer-General.
Background
Mpho Moerane was born in Alexandra. He lives in Bryanston, Region E, with their four children.[1]
Wife
Moerane is married to Fikile, who is an IT and Financial Services Consultant.[1]
Children
Mpho Moerane and his wife Fikile have four children.[1]
Education
He matriculated at Minerva High School. Morane completed an electrical course and holds a Project Management certificate from the School of Project Management.[1]
Career
Before joining the City of Johannesburg, Mpho Moerane ran his own businesses. He also had a stint as an electrician, working for national power utility Eskom, until 2006 before venturing into full-time entrepreneurship.
Moerane has also served on the boards of Metro Bus, Alexandra Clinic and currently serves as a Non-Executive Director for Chancellor House Holdings.[1]