Mpho Phalatse is a South African medical doctor and politician. In November 2021, she became the City of Johannesburg's first woman mayor.

Background

Phalatse spent her first years living with her grandmother in Hebron, near Tshwane, before joining her parents in Mabopane. She was born to two parents who were both educators.[1]

Children

She is a single mother of three children.[1]

Education

Mpho Phalatse matriculated in 1994 and subsequently secured admission at the University of Witswatersrand (Wits) to study Chemical Engineering in 1995. However, after much self-reflection and a desire to focus on a career that was more people-oriented, during her second years at Wits, Mpho started her journey towards becoming a doctor at the Sefako Makgatho University and MEDUNSA.

In 2005, Mpho became qualified as a medical doctor and started an internship at Tembisa Hospital. This was followed by community service in Hammanskraal, where she offered services at Jubilee Hospital as well as various clinics within the area.

During her community service year, Mpho enrolled for project Management Studies through Cranefield College and now holds an advanced diploma and postgraduate diploma in Project Management and Programme Management.

Mpho is also a Certified Independent Medical Examiner (CIME) with the American Board of Independent Medical Examiners (ABIME). Phalatse registered for an MMed in Public Health Medicine at Wits University in 2011 – a move that would see her settling in the City of Johannesburg.[1]

Businesses

Mpho Phalatse has a registered company that renders disability consulting services to SASSA in both Gauteng and the North-West.[1]

Career

Phalatse spent at least six years of her career exploring service delivery models in different contexts, such as mining houses, and rendering disability consulting services to the SA Social Security Agency in Gauteng and North West.

She worked as a casualty officer at the Alexandra Community Health Centre, and as a sexual assault care practitioner at the Far East Rand Hospital in Springs, while also serving on the Professional Conduct Committee of the Health Professions Council of South Africa.

In the week that she was appointed MMC Health and Social Development, she was also appointed as a Medical Advisor in the Compensation Commission, an appointment which she had to turn down to serve the people of Johannesburg.[1]

Politics

She entered politics at the instigation of the DA's former MPL Heinrich Volmink, who, like her, is a specialist public health physician. He persuaded her that the only way to fix the system was by becoming a public representative.

She applied to the DA to become a councillor and was sworn in in 2016. She served as an MMC under Herman Mashaba.

Mpho Phalatse became a DA PR councillor in Johannesburg with the aim of contributing towards the repair and restoration of Alex Township with the intention of re-establishing her business, but subsequently gave it all up when she was asked to serve as a member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Health and Social Development.

As MMC, Mpho championed the extension of service hours in clinics, as well as Johannesburg's multipronged substance abuse prevention and treatment strategy, among many other achievements.

Mpho served as a PR councillor and a member of the DA caucus in Johannesburg.

Election As Mayor of Johannesburg

She became the City of Johannesburg's first woman mayor after she won 144 votes to Mpho Moerane’s 121.[2][1]

On 23 August 2021, DA leader John Steenhuisen announced Phalatse as the DA's mayoral candidate for the City of Johannesburg for the local government elections on 1 November 2021. [3] No party won a majority of seats and the DA's support in the city declined by nearly 12% in the election.[4] Phalatse was elected with the help of smaller parties, such as the Economic Freedom Fighters, the Freedom Front Plus and ActionSA.[5]