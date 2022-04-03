Difference between revisions of "Mphowabadimo"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = Mphowabadimo<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | post-nominals = | image...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 19:10, 3 April 2022
|Mphowabadimo
|Born
|Michelle Mvundla
|Education
|Midlands State University
|Known for
|Being a presenter on Power FM
|Website
|www
Mphowabadimo real name Michelle Mvundla is a South African reality television star and the winner of Big Brother Mzanzi (BBM) Season 3.
Background
Mphowabadimo's hometown is Daveyton.[1]
References
- ↑ Mphowabadimo, Mzansi Magic, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 3, 2022