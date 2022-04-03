Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Mphowabadimo"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = Mphowabadimo<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | post-nominals = | image...")
 
 
Line 94: Line 94:
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|keywords= Mphowabadimo, Mphowabadimo Biography, Mphowabadimo real name
 
|keywords= Mphowabadimo, Mphowabadimo Biography, Mphowabadimo real name
|description=  
+
|description= Mphowabadimo real name Michelle Mvundla is a South African reality television star and the winner of Big Brother Mzanzi (BBM) Season 3.
 
|image= Mphowabadimo.jpg
 
|image= Mphowabadimo.jpg
 
|image_alt= Mphowabadimo Biography
 
|image_alt= Mphowabadimo Biography

Latest revision as of 19:10, 3 April 2022

Mphowabadimo
Mphowabadimo Biography
BornMichelle Mvundla
EducationMidlands State University
Known forBeing a presenter on Power FM
Websitewww.instagram.com/mpho_wa_badimo/

Mphowabadimo real name Michelle Mvundla is a South African reality television star and the winner of Big Brother Mzanzi (BBM) Season 3.

Background

Mphowabadimo's hometown is Daveyton.[1]

References

  1. Mphowabadimo, Mzansi Magic, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 3, 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Mphowabadimo&oldid=116278"