Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Mpopoma"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Mpopoma''' is a suburb in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province. ==Government== In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mpopoma returned to Parliament: * Syd...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 08:16, 2 June 2022

Mpopoma is a suburb in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mpopoma returned to Parliament:

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Mpopoma&oldid=118175"