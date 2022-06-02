Difference between revisions of "Mpopoma"
Revision as of 08:19, 2 June 2022
Mpopoma is a suburb in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
Government
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mpopoma returned to Parliament:
- Sydney Donald Malunga of PF-ZAPU - 37 089 votes.
- Josias Chirongo Chidyamakono of Zanu PF - 11 163 votes.
- Walter Nqabeni Mthimkhulu of UANC - 2 068 votes.
- Nason Tenene of ZANU - 256 votes,