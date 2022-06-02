Pindula

'''Mpopoma''' is a suburb in [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]].  
 
'''Mpopoma''' is a suburb in [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]].  
==Infrastructure==
See [[Mpopoma High School]]. <br/>
  
 
==Government==
 
==Government==
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
[[Category:Places]]
 
Revision as of 08:23, 2 June 2022

Mpopoma is a suburb in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.

Infrastructure

See Mpopoma High School.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mpopoma returned to Parliament:

