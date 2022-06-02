Difference between revisions of "Mpopoma"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
'''Mpopoma''' is a suburb in [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]].
'''Mpopoma''' is a suburb in [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]].
|+
|+
|+
==Government==
==Government==
|Line 16:
|Line 19:
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
|−
|−
|−
|−
[[Category:Places]]
[[Category:Places]]
Revision as of 08:23, 2 June 2022
Mpopoma is a suburb in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
Infrastructure
See Mpopoma High School.
Government
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mpopoma returned to Parliament:
- Sydney Donald Malunga of PF-ZAPU - 37 089 votes.
- Josias Chirongo Chidyamakono of Zanu PF - 11 163 votes.
- Walter Nqabeni Mthimkhulu of UANC - 2 068 votes.
- Nason Tenene of ZANU - 256 votes,