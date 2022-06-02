Pindula

Mpopoma

Mpopoma is a suburb in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.

Infrastructure

See Mpopoma High School.
See Msiteli Secondary School.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mpopoma returned to Parliament:

