* [[Walter Nqabeni Mthimkhulu]] of UANC - 2 068 votes.  
 
In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Mpopoma''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Edson Ncube]] of Zanu PF with 13 164 votes,
* [[Philip Hadebe]] of ZUM with 3 042 votes,
* [[Grey Bango]], Independent, with 359 votes,
* [[Godfrey Mpezeni]] of UANC with 287,
* [[Phineas Sithole]] of ZANU–Ndonga with 234.
Turnout - 17 877 or 38.29 %
[[Category:Places]]
Mpopoma is a suburb in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.

Infrastructure

See Mpopoma High School.
See Msiteli Secondary School.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mpopoma returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mpopoma returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 17 877 or 38.29 %

