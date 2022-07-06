* [[Phineas Sithole]] of ZANU–Ndonga with 234.

* [[Godfrey Mpezeni]] of UANC with 287,

* [[Philip Hadebe]] of ZUM with 3 042 votes,

* [[Edson Ncube]] of Zanu PF with 13 164 votes,

In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Mpopoma''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Mpopoma is a suburb in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.

Infrastructure

See Mpopoma High School.

See Msiteli Secondary School.



Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mpopoma returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 17 877 or 38.29 %