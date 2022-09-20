Difference between revisions of "Mpopoma"
Latest revision as of 05:58, 20 September 2022
Mpopoma is a suburb in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
Infrastructure
See Mpopoma High School.
See Msiteli Secondary School.
Government
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mpopoma returned to Parliament:
- Sydney Donald Malunga of PF-ZAPU - 37 089 votes.
- Josias Chirongo Chidyamakono of Zanu PF - 11 163 votes.
- Walter Nqabeni Mthimkhulu of UANC - 2 068 votes.
- Nason Tenene of ZANU - 256 votes,
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mpopoma returned to Parliament:
- Edson Ncube of Zanu PF with 13 164 votes,
- Philip Hadebe of ZUM with 3 042 votes,
- Grey Bango, Independent, with 359 votes,
- Godfrey Mpezeni of UANC with 287,
- Phineas Sithole of ZANU–Ndonga with 234.
Turnout - 17 877 or 38.29 %
In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mpopoma returned to Parliament:
- Milton Gwetu of MDC with 14 813 votes,
- Sikanyiso Ndlovu of Zanu PF with 2 540 votes,
- Paul Siwela of ZAPU with 146 votes,
- Rachal Mpala of Liberty Party with 83 votes.