Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Mpopoma"

Page Discussion
 
Line 20: Line 20:
 
Turnout - 17 877 or 38.29 %
 
Turnout - 17 877 or 38.29 %
  
 +
In the '''2000''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Mpopoma''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
 +
* [[Milton Gwetu]] of MDC with 14 813 votes,
 +
* [[Sikanyiso Ndlovu]] of Zanu PF with 2 540 votes,
 +
* [[Paul Siwela]] of ZAPU with 146 votes,
 +
* [[Rachal Mpala]] of Liberty Party with 83 votes.
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:

Latest revision as of 05:58, 20 September 2022

Mpopoma is a suburb in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.

Infrastructure

See Mpopoma High School.
See Msiteli Secondary School.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mpopoma returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mpopoma returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 17 877 or 38.29 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mpopoma returned to Parliament:

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Mpopoma&oldid=120432"