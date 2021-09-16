Pindula

Schools [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]]
+
'''Mpopoma High School''' was established in '''1959''' and is known as The High School. It is a mixed day school.  [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]]
  
 
==Location==
 
==Location==
(September 2021) <br/>
+
('''September 2021''') <br/>
Address: <br/>
+
'''Address:''' Cnr Luveve/Nketa Dve,  <br/>
Telephone: <br/>
+
'''Telephone:''' 09 415 162, +263 9 418 479. <br/>
Cell: <br/>
+
'''Cell:''' <br/>
Email: <br/>
+
'''Email:''' mpohigh@gmail.com <br/>
Web:  <br/>
+
'''Web:''' http://www.mpohigh.co.zw/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/MpopomaHighSchool/ <br/>
  
 
==History==
 
==History==
 +
The school was established in '''1959''' and is known as one of the best schools in the City of [[Bulawayo]]. The school has an annual enrollment of 1500+ students (all of whom are day scholars) and uses the double-shift system to deliver lessons.
 +
 +
The School motto is Vela Mfundo meaning Show Up Education (We Embrace You).
  
 
==School Grounds==
 
==School Grounds==
Line 22: Line 25:
  
 
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
 
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
+
In '''2016''', the school recorded a 98.7% A level pass-rate (5% above the national average) based on ZIMSEC exams.
Line 31: Line 34:
  
 
==Associations==
 
==Associations==
+
Notable alumni from the school:
 +
* [[Fortune Chasi]]
 +
* [[Tymon Mabaleka]]
 +
* [[Henry Tayali]]
 +
* [[Jonah Sithole]]
 +
* [[Sibonisiwe Sithole]]
 +
* [[Sandra Ndebele]]
 +
* [[Hope Ndhlovu]]
 +
* [[Eric Khumalo]]
 +
* [[Tafara Makaza]]
 +
 
  
 
==Other information==
 
==Other information==
Revision as of 09:09, 16 September 2021

Mpopoma High School was established in 1959 and is known as The High School. It is a mixed day school. Bulawayo Metropolitan Province

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(September 2021)
Address: Cnr Luveve/Nketa Dve,
Telephone: 09 415 162, +263 9 418 479.
Cell:
Email: mpohigh@gmail.com
Web: http://www.mpohigh.co.zw/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/MpopomaHighSchool/

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

The school was established in 1959 and is known as one of the best schools in the City of Bulawayo. The school has an annual enrollment of 1500+ students (all of whom are day scholars) and uses the double-shift system to deliver lessons.

The School motto is Vela Mfundo meaning Show Up Education (We Embrace You).

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

In 2016, the school recorded a 98.7% A level pass-rate (5% above the national average) based on ZIMSEC exams.

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Associations

Notable alumni from the school:


Other information

