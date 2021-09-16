Mpopoma High School was established in 1959 and is known as The High School. It is a mixed day school in Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.

Mpopoma Secondary School badge

Location

(September 2021)

Address: Cnr Luveve/Nketa Dve,

Telephone: 09 415 162, +263 9 418 479.

Cell:

Email: mpohigh@gmail.com

Web: http://www.mpohigh.co.zw/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/MpopomaHighSchool/



History

The school was established in 1959 and is known as one of the best schools in the City of Bulawayo. The school has an annual enrollment of 1500+ students (all of whom are day scholars) and uses the double-shift system to deliver lessons.

The School motto is Vela Mfundo meaning Show Up Education (We Embrace You).

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

In 2016, the school recorded a 98.7% A level pass-rate (5% above the national average) based on ZIMSEC exams.

Events

Associations

Other information