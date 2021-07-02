Mpostori Wency is a Zimbabwean musician who shot to fame through a song titled "Musandikanganwe" which he sang with Zimpraise. As of October 2020, Mpostori Wency is based in Dallas, United States.

Background

Wencilus Makungisa, popularly known as Mpostori Wency was born in Zimbabwe in 1988. He is a Christian.[1] His father is a bishop with the African Apostolic Church registered under the Association of Apostolic Churches in Zimbabwe (AACZ) led by Bishop Johannes Ndanga. He, however, said that the title Mupostori Wency was given to him by fellow band members from Zimpraise while on tour in the UK. Said Mpostori Wency:

“My peers from Zimpraise felt that I am everything that represents mapostori musically, from my dress code, the dances and the way I sing. I have grown to like this title and I am happy to be representing this fast-growing religious sect through my music. Above all, I believe worshipping God is not about denominations but giving due praise to God.”

[2]

Wife

Nyaradzo Chirinda

In September 2020, Mpostori Wency married his long-time sweetheart Nyaradzo Chirinda at a private function held in Harare.[3]

Career

His musical journey started in 2003 when he started singing with many established musicians of that time the likes of Sebastian Magacha, Bethany Pasinawako and Mechanic Manyeruke among others. In 2006 he joined Zimpraise Choir, one of the biggest gospel outfits in Zimbabwe where he got the opportunity to lead a song called Vanotenda Munashe in 2011. Two years later he sang another song called Musandikanganwe before singing Weminana in 2014.

Mpostori Wency later established his solo career in 2016, he did his debut project; a live DVD recording titled Apostolic Gospel Season 1.[1]

On 30 June 2021, Mpostori Wency released the single Munamato Wangu featuring a choir called Peace Gospel Singers.[4]

Discography

Albums

Mvura Yakawanda

Apostolic Gospel Season 1 (DVD)









Videos

Nguva yekutenda/Apostolic Gospel Season 1

yera yera

Munamato Wangu by Mpostori Wency ft Peace Gospel Choir

