Mpura real name Mongezi Stuurman was a South African musician. Mpura died in a car accident that claimed six lives including that of fellow musician Killer Kau and upcoming artists Khanya “The Voice” Hadebe, DJ Thando Tot and TD.
Background
Siblings
Mpura left siblings; Kagiso, Lesego and Smanga Stuurman.[1]
Music Career
Mpura had been involved in a number of releases, with 2020's Busta 929 collaboration, Umsebenzi Wethu, a watershed moment in his career. He came up during the rise and takeover of the Amapiano genre. He was featured by DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU on the hit Izolo.[2][3]
Accident & Death
Mpura died in a car accident that claimed six lives including that of fellow musician Killer Kau and upcoming artists Khanya “The Voice” Hadebe, DJ Thando Tot and TD. The artists were killed in a head-on collision outside the N4 in Rustenburg near the Marikana toll gate. One was left fighting for their life in hospital. Mpura's funeral took place in the Protea South Hall in Soweto, Joburg.[1][3]
