Difference between revisions of "Mqondisi Moyo"

Mqondisi Moyo is the President of Mthwakazi Republic Party, a political institution established in 2014. In June 2020 he was re-affirmed as party president along side with Members of the (MRP) National Executive Council(Nec).
Background
He was born in 1978 in Matabeleland and assumed the presidency of MRP on 11 January 2014.