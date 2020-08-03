Difference between revisions of "Mqondisi Moyo"

He was born in 1978 in [[Matabeleland]] and assumed the presidency of MRP on 11 January 2014.

Mqondisi Moyo is the President of Mthwakazi Republic Party, a political institution established in 2014. In June 2020 he was re-affirmed as party president along side with Members of the (MRP) National Executive Council(Nec).

Background

He was born in 1978 in Matabeleland and assumed the presidency of MRP on 11 January 2014.