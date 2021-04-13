Thank you to all that have supported me through this journey.

In March 2021 [[Trevor Mbizvo]] revealed that he was in a relationship with [[Ginimbi]]'s former manager, Ms Shally. However, [[ Njuzu ]] said the relationship was just a contract for publicity and she was his real girlfriend.<ref name="M">[http://www.mafaro.co.uk/2021/03/its-just-business-drama-in-cape-town.html ITS JUST BUSINESS : DRAMA IN CAPE TOWN], ''Mafaro'', Published: March 15, 2021, Retrieved: March 15, 2021</ref> Mbizvo then did an Instagram livestream with [[DJ Towers]] and Ms Shally apologising for cheating.<ref name="S">[https://shematv.net/ms-shallys-humiliated-by-her-boyfriendtrevor-mbizvo-during-njuzu-exclusive-massage-intense-livestream/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=ms-shallys-humiliated-by-her-boyfriendtrevor-mbizvo-during-njuzu-exclusive-massage-intense-livestream Ms Shally’s Humiliated by her Boyfriend(Trevor Mbizvo) during Njuzu Exclusive, Massage, Intense Livestream!], ''Shema TV'', Published: March 14, 2021, Retrieved: March 15, 2021</ref>

She was married to a Belgian named Eric Nullens.<ref name="ZT"/> It is not clear when and why Ms Shally and her ex-husband divorced.

She was born on 26 October 1987.<ref name="Y">[https://www.youthvillage.co.za/2014/10/interview-ms-shally-conquered-tv/ Interview With Ms Shally Of Conquered TV], ''Youth Village'', Published: 2014, Retrieved: February 8, 2021</ref>



Ms Shally real name Shaleen Manhire Nullens is a Zimbabwean born businesswoman based in South Africa. She is Ginimbi's former manager and the owner of a number of businesses such as Conquered Events and Conquered TV.

Background

She was born in Harare and moved to South Africa when she was 12 years old.[1] Her father had a stroke in 2010.[2] Her father died in February 2021 aged 71.[3]

Real Name

Ms Shally's real name is Shaleen Manhire Nullens.

Age

She was born on 26 October 1987.[1]

Divorce

She was married to a Belgian named Eric Nullens.[4] It is not clear when and why Ms Shally and her ex-husband divorced.

Relationship With "Hell Commander"

In March 2021 Trevor Mbizvo revealed that he was in a relationship with Ginimbi's former manager, Ms Shally. However, 1Njuzu said the relationship was just a contract for publicity and she was his real girlfriend.[2] Mbizvo then did an Instagram livestream with DJ Towers and Ms Shally apologising for cheating.[5]

Ms Shally officially dumped Hell Commander. Announcing their breakup Ms. Shally wrote;

"I’m just gonna do me. For the past few weeks, I took time to reflect. Love is a beautiful thing and what Simbarashe aka “The Hell Commander” and I shared, in the beginning, was heaven sent. When dealing with an Alpha male with different opinions and views from yourself you will realize that you can’t teach an old dog new tricks. When two strong personalities come together each one has a vision of how to build the brand or handle specific situations. Some people prefer to put their own interest first yet some prefer to put their business and reputation first but I choose the latter. After reflecting I feel like it is best for me to be single for now and focus on myself. Simbarashe and I are still very good friends and business partners. Thank you to all that have supported me through this journey. Ms. Shally"

Children

Ms Shally has a daughter named Zoe.[4]

Education

She graduated with an accounting degree from the University of South Africa. In 2014 a publication reported that she was studying towards an MBA.[1]

Career

Ms Shally started by working in her father’s business at the age of 14.[4]

Her first job was as a tea girl for her father’s Zimbabwe-based consulting firm. She moved up to a role as a typist, then to his personal assistant by the time she was just 16.

It was a family setback that caused her to think about entrepreneurship. Her father had a stroke in 2010 and his business began to falter, and while his hospital bills were mounting, his company’s revenue was dropping. The family sold off all of their cars and withdrew money from their savings. She took over her father's responsibilities at work to keep the company running, but it was hard. His clients knew her because she had been working for him since she was 14, but they only wanted him to oversee the projects. They only felt comfortable with him on board and when he was incapacitated, they cancelled their contracts.

She bankrolled her first business L’eau Choisie, which is a bottled still water brand based in Zimbabwe and South Africa, by working side jobs together with her husband.[2]

Ms Shally led a team that hosted the first-ever African Leaders 4 Change Awards (ALCA).[6]

Ms Shally founded Conquered events, and entertainment online television channel- Conquered TV. In the first season of Conquered with Ms Shally, she interviewed Lira, DJ Sbu, Maps Maponyane, Gert Johan-Coetzee, Mampho Brescia, Carol Tshabalala, Ricky Rick, Banky W and Olivier Laouchez.[4]

Ms Shally and Ginimbi

Her Conquered Events and Brand manages high profiled personalities and events. She has managed Beyonce’s father book launch in Africa and Jah Cure's African collaborations just to mention a few.

Ms Shally also facilitated Tomorrow’s Genius Foundation owned by Ginimbi. Tomorrow’s Genius Foundation was an entrepreneurial programme targeting 100 youths across Zimbabwe.

The UN department UNHCR requested Ms Shally to be a co-founding member of the businesswoman network. She was also listed by Forbes Africa on the Forbes Africa 30 under 30 list as one of the young entrepreneurs in Africa to look out for.[7]

Homelessness Claims

In December 2020, social media reports circulated that Ms Shally was left homeless after being sent packing by Ginimbi’s ex-lover Zodwa Mkandla. At the time Ms Shally was living in Ginimbi’s Domboshava mansion. In a post on Instagram, she denied the claims and said:

“I was living with Genius not because I was homeless. When Genius was buried, I flew back to South Africa the next day because I can’t live in that house without him, every corner of that house holds precious memories.”

[7]

Awards

Ms Shally was nominated businesswoman of the year 2012 by the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce.[4]