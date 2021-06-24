Difference between revisions of "Msengezi High School"
Latest revision as of 07:40, 24 June 2021
|Msengezi High School
|Location
|Mashonaland West
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 259 23713
Msengezi High School is in Selous, Chegutu District, in Mashonaland West Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.
Location
Address: P.O. Bg 504, Selous, Chegutu
Telephone: +263 24 2611758.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
Selous,
