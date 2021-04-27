Pindula

Mshika-shika is the informal name used to refer to pirate taxis or an undesignated pickup point.

See Emergency Taxis.
See Kombi.

In popular culture

Mshika-shika can also refer to the name of a TV series that aired from 2012 to 2013 in South Africa. The show was also known as The Hustle.[1]



References

  1. Mshika-shika, IMDB, published: No Date Given, retrieved: August 23, 2017
