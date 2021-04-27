Mshika-shika can also refer to the name of a TV series that aired from ''' 2012 ''' to ''' 2013 ''' in South Africa. The show was also known as ''The Hustle''.<ref name="IMB"> [http://www.imdb.com/title/tt3901680/ Mshika-shika], ''IMDB'', published: No Date Given, retrieved: August 23, 2017</ref>

'''Mshika-shika''' is the informal name used to refer to pirate taxis or an undesignated pickup point.

See Emergency Taxis.

See Kombi.



In popular culture

Mshika-shika can also refer to the name of a TV series that aired from 2012 to 2013 in South Africa. The show was also known as The Hustle.[1]









References