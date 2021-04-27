Difference between revisions of "Mshika-shika"
Mshika-shika is the informal name used to refer to pirate taxis or an undesignated pickup point.
See Emergency Taxis.
See Kombi.
In popular culture
Mshika-shika can also refer to the name of a TV series that aired from 2012 to 2013 in South Africa. The show was also known as The Hustle.[1]
References
- ↑ Mshika-shika, IMDB, published: No Date Given, retrieved: August 23, 2017