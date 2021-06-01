Difference between revisions of "Msthabezi Secondary School"
Latest revision as of 10:45, 1 June 2021
|Msthabezi Secondary School
|Location
|Matabeleland
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary levell
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263-84-3104
Msthabezi Secondary School is a secondary school located in Matabeleland North Province. The school offers ordinary level.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
