Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Msthabezi Secondary School"

Page Discussion
m (Text replacement - "<newsblank:.*\n\*blank:.*\n<\/news>" to "")
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 5: Line 5:
 
| caption                =  
 
| caption                =  
 
| motto                  =  
 
| motto                  =  
| location              = Matebeleland
+
| location              = Matabeleland
 
| country                = [[Zimbabwe]]
 
| country                = [[Zimbabwe]]
 
| coordinates            = <!-- {{Coord|LAT|LON|type:edu|display=inline,title}} -->
 
| coordinates            = <!-- {{Coord|LAT|LON|type:edu|display=inline,title}} -->
Line 32: Line 32:
  
  
'''Msthabezi Secondary School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Matebeleland Province]]. The school offers ordinary levell and has facility.  
+
'''Msthabezi Secondary School''' is a secondary school located in [[Matabeleland North Province]]. The school offers ordinary level.
 +
 
 +
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 +
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 +
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
 +
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
 +
 
 +
==Location==
 +
'''Address:''' <br/>
 +
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
 +
'''Cell:''' <br/>
 +
'''Email:''' <br/>
 +
'''Web:''' <br/>
 +
 
 +
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
 +
 
 +
==History==
 +
 
 +
==School Grounds==
 +
Grounds, buildings,
 +
 
 +
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
 +
Student body, number and ages
 +
Staff,
 +
* courses offered, to what levels.
 +
 
 +
 
 +
==Events==
 +
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
 +
 
 +
 
 +
==Associations==
 +
Famous names associated with the school.  
 +
 
 +
 
 +
==Other information==
 +
 
 +
==Further Reading==
 +
 
 +
 
  
 
{| class="pintablefloat"   
 
{| class="pintablefloat"   
Line 60: Line 99:
 
|description=
 
|description=
 
}}
 
}}
 
  
 
[[Category:Secondary Schools]]
 
[[Category:Secondary Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]

Latest revision as of 10:45, 1 June 2021

Msthabezi Secondary School
Location
Matabeleland
Zimbabwe
Information
Gradesordinary levell
Contact Details:
Tel: +263-84-3104


Msthabezi Secondary School is a secondary school located in Matabeleland North Province. The school offers ordinary level.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address:
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.


Associations

Famous names associated with the school.


Other information

Further Reading

Articles You Might Like





References

</references>

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Msthabezi_Secondary_School&oldid=105194"