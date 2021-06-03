Difference between revisions of "Msthabezi Secondary School"
Revision as of 13:23, 3 June 2021
|Msthabezi Secondary School
|Location
|Matabeleland
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary levell
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263-84-3104
Msthabezi Secondary School is in Gwanda, Matabeleland North Province. The shcool ranked 77th in the Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools
Location
Address: Gwanda
Telephone:+263-84-3104
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
References
</references>