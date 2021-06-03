See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

'''Msthabezi Secondary School''' is in [[Gwanda]], [[Matabeleland South Province]]. The school ranked 77th in the Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools .

Msthabezi Secondary School is in Gwanda, Matabeleland South Province. The school ranked 77th in the Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools.

Location

Address: Gwanda

Telephone:+263-84-3104

History

