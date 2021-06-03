Pindula

'''Msthabezi Secondary School''' is in [[Gwanda]], [[Matabeleland South Province]]. The school ranked 77th in the Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools.
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
[[Category:Secondary Schools]]
 
[[Category:Secondary Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]

Latest revision as of 13:30, 3 June 2021

Msthabezi Secondary School
Location
Matabeleland
Zimbabwe
Information
Gradesordinary levell
Contact Details:
Tel: +263-84-3104


Msthabezi Secondary School is in Gwanda, Matabeleland South Province. The school ranked 77th in the Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: Gwanda
Telephone:+263-84-3104
Cell:
Email:
Web:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

Further Reading

