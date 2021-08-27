Difference between revisions of "Mt Pleasant"
Latest revision as of 07:02, 27 August 2021
Mt Pleasant
Residential Area
|Local Council
|Urban Council
Mount Pleasant is a residential suburb in the northern part of Harare, Zimbabwe. It is the home of the University of Zimbabwe, Mt Pleasant High School, North Park Primary School, Groombridge Primary School, Harare International School and Northwood Seventh Day Adventist School.
There are two sports clubs in Mount Pleasant being the Old Georgians Sports Club and Mount Pleasant Sports Club. It also houses the Agriculture and Research Trust (ART) Farm which engages in research and development of agricultural practices.
Mount Pleasant also contains a number of office parks and shopping centres, notably Arundel Office Park, Arundel Village Shopping Centre, The Bridge Shopping Centre, Bond Street Shopping Centre and Pendennis Shopping Centre.
It was represented in parliament by the Mt. Pleasant constituency and Chisipite senatorial constituency. Mount Pleasant is bordered by the following neighbourhoods: Vainona, Borrowdale West, Emerald Hill, Belgravia and Marlborough.