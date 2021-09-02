Difference between revisions of "Mt Pleasant"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 104:
|Line 104:
| footnotes =
| footnotes =
}}
}}
|−
|−
|+
'''Mount Pleasant''' the [[]].
|−
|+
|+
|+
of
|+
[[]]
|+
[[]]
|+
[[]]
|+
[[]]
|+
[[]]
|−
It
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
It in
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Mt. Pleasant constituency]]
|+
[[Chisipite]] senatorial constituency
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Vainona]]
|+
[[Borrowdale West]]
|+
[[Emerald Hill]]
|+
[[Belgravia]]
|+
[[Marlborough]].
|Line 118:
|Line 147:
|- class="pintablemore"
|- class="pintablemore"
| |
| |
|−
* [[Rhodesia]]
* [[Rhodesia]]
* [[Pioneer Column]]
* [[Pioneer Column]]
* [[British South Africa Company]]
* [[British South Africa Company]]
|−
* [[Zimbabwe]]
* [[Zimbabwe]]
|}
|}
|Line 128:
|Line 155:
|+
|+
|−
|−
|−
|−
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title=
|+
|title=Mt Pleasant
|−
|
|+
|=replace
|−
|keywords=
|+
|keywords=Pleasant,,Harare ,
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|+
|+
}}
}}
|−
[[Category:
|+
[[Category:]]
|−
|−
Latest revision as of 14:00, 2 September 2021
Mt Pleasant
Residential Area
|Local Council
|Urban Council
Mount Pleasant is a residential suburb in the northern part of Harare, Zimbabwe.
Education
It is home to:
- University of Zimbabwe
- Mt Pleasant High School
- North Park Primary School
- Harare International School
- Northwood Seventh Day Adventist School.
- Groombridge Primary School
Sports Clubs
It also houses the Agriculture and Research Trust (ART) Farm which engages in research and development of agricultural practices.
Office Parks and Shopping Centres
- Arundel Office Park
- Arundel Village Shopping Centre
- The Bridge Shopping Centre
- Bond Street Shopping Centre
- Pendennis Shopping Centre.
Government
- Parliament - Mt. Pleasant constituency
- Senate - Chisipite senatorial constituency
- Local government - Ward 17, Harare City Council
Neighbours