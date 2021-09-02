'''Mount Pleasant''' is a residential suburb in the northern part of [[Harare]], Zimbabwe. It is the home of the [[University of Zimbabwe]], [[Mt Pleasant High School]], [[North Park Primary School]], [[Groombridge Primary School]], [[Harare International School]] and [[Northwood Seventh Day Adventist School]].

There are two sports clubs in '''Mount Pleasant''' being the [[Old Georgians Sports Club]] and [[Mount Pleasant Sports Club]]. It also houses the [[ Agriculture and Research Trust (ART) Farm ]] which engages in research and development of agricultural practices .

