'''Mount Pleasant''' is a residential suburb in the northern part of [[Harare]], Zimbabwe.  
  
Mount Pleasant also contains a number of office parks and shopping centres, notably [[Arundel Office Park]], [[Arundel Village Shopping Centre]], [[The Bridge Shopping Centre]], [[Bond Street Shopping Centre]] and [[Pendennis Shopping Centre]].
==Education==
It is home to:
* [[University of Zimbabwe]]
* [[Mt Pleasant High School]]
* [[North Park Primary School]]
* [[Harare International School]]
* [[Northwood Seventh Day Adventist School]].
* [[Groombridge Primary School]]
  
It was represented in parliament by the [[Mt. Pleasant constituency]] and [[Chisipite]] senatorial constituency. Mount Pleasant is bordered by the following neighbourhoods: [[Vainona]], [[Borrowdale West]], [[Emerald Hill]], [[Belgravia]] and [[Marlborough]].
==Sports Clubs==
* [[Old Georgians Sports Club]] and
* [[Mount Pleasant Sports Club]]
It also houses the [[Agriculture and Research Trust (ART) Farm]] which engages in research and development of agricultural practices.
==Office Parks and Shopping Centres==
* [[Arundel Office Park]]
* [[Arundel Village Shopping Centre]]
* [[The Bridge Shopping Centre]]
* [[Bond Street Shopping Centre]]
* [[Pendennis Shopping Centre]].
==Government==
* Parliament - [[Mt. Pleasant constituency]]
* Senate - [[Chisipite]] senatorial constituency
* Local government - Ward 17, [[Harare City Council]]
==Neighbours==
* [[Vainona]]
* [[Borrowdale West]]
* [[Emerald Hill]]
* [[Belgravia]]
* [[Marlborough]].
  
  
[[Category:Places]]
+
[[Category:Harare Suburbs]]
 
 
[[Category:Places]]
 

Mt Pleasant
Residential Area
Local CouncilUrban Council

Mount Pleasant is a residential suburb in the northern part of Harare, Zimbabwe.

Education

It is home to:

Sports Clubs

It also houses the Agriculture and Research Trust (ART) Farm which engages in research and development of agricultural practices.

Office Parks and Shopping Centres

Government

Neighbours


Related Profiles You Might Want to See


References

