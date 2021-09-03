Difference between revisions of "Mt Pleasant"
Latest revision as of 12:08, 3 September 2021
Mt Pleasant
Residential Area
|Local Council
|Urban Council
Mount Pleasant (Mount Pleasant) is a residential suburb in the northern part of Harare, Zimbabwe.
Education
It is home to:
- University of Zimbabwe
- Mt Pleasant High School
- North Park Primary School
- Harare International School
- Northwood Seventh Day Adventist School.
- Groombridge Primary School
Sports Clubs
It also houses the Agriculture and Research Trust (ART) Farm which engages in research and development of agricultural practices.
Office Parks and Shopping Centres
- Arundel Office Park
- Arundel Village Shopping Centre
- The Bridge Shopping Centre
- Bond Street Shopping Centre
- Pendennis Shopping Centre.
Government
- Parliament - Mt. Pleasant constituency
- Senate - Chisipite senatorial constituency
- Local government - Ward 17, Harare City Council
Neighbours