It is home to:
 
* [[University of Zimbabwe]]
 
* [[Arundel School]]
 
* [[Mt Pleasant High School]]
 
* [[North Park Primary School]]
 
Latest revision as of 13:18, 20 October 2021

Mt Pleasant
Residential Area
Local CouncilUrban Council

Mount Pleasant (Mount Pleasant) is a residential suburb in the northern part of Harare, Zimbabwe.

Education

It is home to:

Sports Clubs

It also houses the Agriculture and Research Trust (ART) Farm which engages in research and development of agricultural practices.

Office Parks and Shopping Centres

Government

Neighbours


