==Government==
* Parliament - [[Mt. Pleasant constituency]]
==Neighbours==
Latest revision as of 13:05, 14 December 2022
Mt Pleasant
Residential Area
|Local Council
|Urban Council
Mount Pleasant (Mount Pleasant) is a residential suburb in the northern part of Harare, Zimbabwe.
Education
It is home to:
- University of Zimbabwe
- Arundel School
- Mt Pleasant High School
- North Park Primary School
- Harare International School
- Northwood Seventh Day Adventist School.
- Groombridge Primary School
Sports Clubs
It also houses the Agriculture and Research Trust (ART) Farm which engages in research and development of agricultural practices.
Office Parks and Shopping Centres
- Arundel Office Park
- Arundel Village Shopping Centre
- The Bridge Shopping Centre
- Bond Street Shopping Centre
- Pendennis Shopping Centre.
Government
- Parliament - Mt. Pleasant constituency
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mount Pleasant returned to Parliament:
- Jaison Passade of Zanu PF with 7 945 votes or 65.31 percent,
- Jameson Timba of MDC–T with 3 817 votes or 31.38 percent,
- Peter Mukuchamano of MDC–N with 403 votes or 3.31 percent,
Total 12 165 votes
- Senate - Chisipite senatorial constituency
- Local government - Ward 17, Harare City Council
The 2020 Mayor of Harare was Jacob Mafume, Ward 17 Councillor.
Neighbours