Mt Pleasant

Mount Pleasant (Mount Pleasant) is a residential suburb in the northern part of Harare, Zimbabwe.

Education

It is home to:

Sports Clubs

It also houses the Agriculture and Research Trust (ART) Farm which engages in research and development of agricultural practices.

Office Parks and Shopping Centres

Government

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mount Pleasant returned to Parliament:

Jaison Passade of Zanu PF with 7 945 votes or 65.31 percent,

Jameson Timba of MDC–T with 3 817 votes or 31.38 percent,

Peter Mukuchamano of MDC–N with 403 votes or 3.31 percent,

Total 12 165 votes

Senate - Chisipite senatorial constituency

Local government - Ward 17, Harare City Council

The 2020 Mayor of Harare was Jacob Mafume, Ward 17 Councillor.

Neighbours







