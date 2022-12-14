Pindula

Mt Pleasant
Residential Area
Local CouncilUrban Council

Mount Pleasant (Mount Pleasant) is a residential suburb in the northern part of Harare, Zimbabwe.

Education

It is home to:

Sports Clubs

It also houses the Agriculture and Research Trust (ART) Farm which engages in research and development of agricultural practices.

Office Parks and Shopping Centres

Government

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mount Pleasant returned to Parliament:

Total 12 165 votes

The 2020 Mayor of Harare was Jacob Mafume, Ward 17 Councillor.

Neighbours


References

