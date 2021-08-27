The school came into being on '''1 January 1957''' as Mt. Pleasant Boys’ High school. In 1969 the first girls were enrolled and it became a co-educational institution know simply as Mt Pleasant High School. The school has since been making great strides over the years to improve the education of its learners and even more recently through its recently established digital learning program for pupils and teachers.

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

Mt Pleasant High School is on East Rd, Mt Pleasant, Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

(August 2021)

Address: 7008 East Rd, Cnr Uppereast Rd, Mt Pleasant, Harare

Telephone: 04334170, 04308302, 04308301.

Cell:

Email:

Web:



AND MT PLEASANT DRIVE

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

The school came into being on 1 January 1957 as Mt. Pleasant Boys’ High school. In 1969 the first girls were enrolled and it became a co-educational institution know simply as Mt Pleasant High School. The school has since been making great strides over the years to improve the education of its learners and even more recently through its recently established digital learning program for pupils and teachers.

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

courses offered, to what levels.





Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/2387527661/ Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

==++==++==++==++==++

==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template