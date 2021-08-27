Difference between revisions of "Mt Pleasant High School"
Mt Pleasant High School is on East Rd, Mt Pleasant, Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province.
Location
(August 2021)
Address: 7008 East Rd, Cnr Uppereast Rd, Mt Pleasant, Harare
Telephone: 04334170, 04308302, 04308301.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
AND MT PLEASANT DRIVE
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
The school came into being on 1 January 1957 as Mt. Pleasant Boys’ High school. In 1969 the first girls were enrolled and it became a co-educational institution know simply as Mt Pleasant High School. The school has since been making great strides over the years to improve the education of its learners and even more recently through its recently established digital learning program for pupils and teachers.
School Grounds
Students / Teachers / Courses
Events
Associations
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/2387527661/
Other information
Further Reading
