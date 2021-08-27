Difference between revisions of "Mt Pleasant High School"
Latest revision as of 07:28, 27 August 2021
Mt Pleasant High School is on East Rd, Mt Pleasant, Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province. It was opened in 1957 as a boys school, until in 1969 girls were admitted.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(August 2021)
Address: 7008 East Rd, Cnr Uppereast Rd, Mt Pleasant, Harare
Telephone: 04334170, 04308302, 04308301.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
The school came into being on 1 January 1957 as Mt. Pleasant Boys’ High school. In 1969 the first girls were enrolled and it became a co-educational institution know simply as Mt Pleasant High School.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Alumni, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/2387527661/