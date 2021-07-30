Pindula

==Location==
 +
'''Address:''' <br/>
 +
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
 +
'''Cell:''' <br/>
 +
'''Email:''' <br/>
 +
'''Web:'''  <br/>
 +
 
 +
 +
 
 +
==History==
 +
 
 +
==School Grounds==
 +
Grounds, buildings,
 +
 
 +
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
 +
Student body, number and ages
 +
Staff,
 +
* courses offered, to what levels.
 +
 
 +
 
 +
==Events==
 +
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
 +
 
 +
==Associations==
 +
Famous names associated with the school.
 +
 
 +
==Other information==
 +
 
 +
==Further Reading==
 +
 
 +
 
 +
Line 51: Line 103:
 
}}
 
}}
  
 +
[[Category:Secondary Schools]]
Mt Selinda High School
Location
Manicaland
Zimbabwe
Information
Gradesordinary and advanced level
Contact Details:
Tel: +263 27 4403


Mt Selinda High School is in Manicaland Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has the boarding facility.

Schools Manicaland Province

Location

Address:
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web:

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

==++==++==++==++==++

File:Xxx.jpg
caption

==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template






References

</references>

