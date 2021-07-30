Pindula

'''Mt Selinda High School''' is in [[Manicaland Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has the boarding facility.  
'''Mt Selinda High School''' is in [[Mt Selinda]], [[Manicaland Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has the boarding facility.  
  
Schools [[Manicaland Province]]
[[File:Mt Selinda HSdownload.jpg|thumb|Mt Selinda High School badge]]
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
Mt Selinda High School
Location
Manicaland
Zimbabwe
Information
Gradesordinary and advanced level
Contact Details:
Tel: +263 27 4403


Mt Selinda High School is in Mt Selinda, Manicaland Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has the boarding facility.

Mt Selinda High School badge

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address:
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

References

</references>

