Mt Selinda High School is in Manicaland Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has the boarding facility.
'''Mt Selinda High School''' is in [[Manicaland Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has the boarding facility.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
|Mt Selinda High School
|Location
|Manicaland
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 27 4403
Mt Selinda High School is in Mt Selinda, Manicaland Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has the boarding facility.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address:
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
References
</references>